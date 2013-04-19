Bristol Farms Opening In Santa Monica This Summer

Bristol Farms will open its newest store in Santa Monica, Calif., in mid-summer. The store is located at 3105 Wilshire Blvd.

“Our new Santa Monica location will be the perfect addition to the Bristol Farms family of stores,” says Kevin Davis, president and CEO of Bristol Farms. “The store site is a former grocery store location that was closed in late 2012. The extraordinary neighborhood and surrounding community will be an exceptional fit for a high quality fresh food store like Bristol Farms. Our best tasting, freshest food product mix will be unique to the area, and will fulfill a need that the Santa Monica community is hungry for.

“We place a heavy emphasis on our fresh departments,” Davis adds, “including our deli and cheese departments, restaurant quality grab-and-go foods, full-service specialty meat, seafood and sushi departments and our locally grown freshest quality produce, but this store location and size offers us the opportunity to expand our total offering to provide even more for our customers’ everyday needs, and we are very excited about it.”

The Santa Monica store will feature an all-new décor package that celebrates and highlights the spirit and passion of the Santa Monica community, according to Davis.

“We want to be Santa Monica’s every day, locally grown, community driven, ultra-fresh food store,” he says.