  • Search 
    search
Home
Store News
Independent Store News

Bristol Farms Opening In Santa Monica This Summer

Posted by
Date:
in: Independent Store News, West
(1) Comment
Bristol Farms' new Santa Monica store

Bristol Farms will open its newest store in Santa Monica, Calif., in mid-summer. The store is located at 3105 Wilshire Blvd.

“Our new Santa Monica location will be the perfect addition to the Bristol Farms family of stores,” says Kevin Davis, president and CEO of Bristol Farms. “The store site is a former grocery store location that was closed in late 2012. The extraordinary neighborhood and surrounding community will be an exceptional fit for a high quality fresh food store like Bristol Farms. Our best tasting, freshest food product mix will be unique to the area, and will fulfill a need that the Santa Monica community is hungry for.

“We place a heavy emphasis on our fresh departments,” Davis adds, “including our deli and cheese departments, restaurant quality grab-and-go foods, full-service specialty meat, seafood and sushi departments and our locally grown freshest quality produce, but this store location and size offers us the opportunity to expand our total offering to provide even more for our customers’ everyday needs, and we are very excited about it.”

The Santa Monica store will feature an all-new décor package that celebrates and highlights the spirit and passion of the Santa Monica community, according to Davis.

“We want to be Santa Monica’s every day, locally grown, community driven, ultra-fresh food store,” he says.

 

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby this year, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

1 Comment

  1. George Martinez

    George Five Stars Yelp posted 12/24/16

    Happy New Year 2017 to Bristol Farms the darling of Santa Monica!

    Fresh and bold Bristol Farms is rich in history and beauty.

    It grabs you and doesn’t let you go. When you love it you love it forever and it has a special place in my imagination.

    As we approach the end of 2016, we reflect on memories made and the challenges faced, both personally and around us and with renewed hope we welcome with anticipation all that the upcoming New Year 2017 has in store.

    Shopping at Bristol Farms has been an unprecedented gratifying and rewarding experience and the adventure continues full speed ahead.

    Wishing every one good health, with abundant opportunities, a tranquil inner peace, with endless days of joy and laughter and that strength, love and understanding forever surround you.

    Happy New Year, dear friends.

    G/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *