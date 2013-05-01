BI-LO Brings Chek Soda Back To Stores

BI-LO has brought back an old favorite with the recent introduction of Chek soda into its 206 grocery stores throughout the Southeast.

The private-label soda brand originated in 1965 at Winn-Dixie grocery stores and continues to be a go-to favorite for consumers looking for a soft drink that is less expensive than many name brands.

The introduction of Chek into BI-LO is a result of the 2012 merger of the two companies. Many are already familiar with the brand from when Winn-Dixie was operational in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“Many of our customers in the BI-LO marketplace grew up drinking Chek soda,” says Mary Kellmanson, VP of marketing. “We think now is the perfect time to reintroduce them to this old favorite, as summer grilling season and days by the pool will soon be in full effect.”

Chek soda is available in 26 flavors, including strawberry, peach, grape and orange pineapple, as well as traditional favorites such as cola, diet cola and root beer. Chek mixers include club soda, tonic, diet tonic, seltzer and ginger ale.

To reintroduce the soft drink, BI-LO is inviting the public to taste test Chek soda at local events in their community. Fans of the BI-LO Facebook Page also will have an opportunity to play a Chek Scratch and Win game where they can enter for a chance to win Chek soda for a year, BI-LO gift cards valued at $100, $50, $25, or $10, or a free 12-pack of Chek.

Customers can visit the BI-LO Facebook page to view upcoming events in their community. For more information about Chek soda, visit www.bi-lo.com.