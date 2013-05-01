The newest flavor from Blue Bell is fabuloso…or maybe delizioso. Blue Bell has combined a popular cake with its ice cream to create Italian Cream Cake Ice Cream.

Italian Cream Cake is a vanilla ice cream with pieces of Italian cream cake, shredded coconut, roasted pecans and a smooth cream cheese icing swirl.

“We’ve created a flavor that not only has all the ingredients of an Italian cream cake in each bite, but there are actual cake pieces in the ice cream too,” says Wayne Hugo, general sales manager for Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell. “I’m not sure it gets any better than that.”

Italian cream cake, a popular cake served at Southern weddings, is also known as an Italian wedding cake in other parts of the country.

Blue Bell also offers a Birthday Cake Ice Cream which features chocolate cake combined with a vanilla ice cream, a chocolate icing swirl and multi-colored sprinkles and last year “the little creamery” introduced Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream.

Italian Cream Cake Ice Cream will be available in May. Also look for Key Lime Pie Ice Cream and Coconut Fudge Ice Cream in your grocer’s freezer section. For a complete list of ice cream now available from Blue Bell, visit www.bluebell.com.