Publix Leases Office For New Division Headquarters

Publix, which plans to enter North Carolina with its first stores in the state in early 2014, has reportedly signed a lease for an office in Charlotte. The nearly 16,000-s.f. space at Two Lakepointe Plaza off West Tyvola Road near Renaissance Park will serve as the division headquarters in the area. The new division will oversee stores in both North and South Carolina.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain currently is building two Charlotte stores, one in Ballantyne and the other in South End. Though the company has not confirmed the news, The Charlotte Observer reports that merchants in the Magnolia Plaza shopping center in Cornelius have said they’ve been told by their landlord that they must move for another Publix location.