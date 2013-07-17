  • Search 
    search
Home
Southeast

Publix Leases Office For New Division Headquarters

Posted by
Date:
in: Southeast, Store News
(1) Comment
Publix

Publix, which plans to enter North Carolina with its first stores in the state in early 2014, has reportedly signed a lease for an office in Charlotte. The nearly 16,000-s.f. space at Two Lakepointe Plaza off West Tyvola Road near Renaissance Park will serve as the division headquarters in the area. The new division will oversee stores in both North and South Carolina.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain currently is building two Charlotte stores, one in Ballantyne and the other in South End. Though the company has not confirmed the news, The Charlotte Observer reports that merchants in the Magnolia Plaza shopping center in Cornelius have said they’ve been told by their landlord that they must move for another Publix location.

 

 

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *