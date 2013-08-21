New Kroger Donation Program Will Support Local Groups In Texas And La.

Kroger says it takes pride in being a community partner and aligning with causes that are important to local neighborhoods and shoppers. The company adds that is committed to building relationships with organizations that enrich the lives of others with a focus on hunger relief, education, diversity, and health and wellness. To increase the number of charities that the company assists and reaches in Texas and Louisiana, the new Kroger Community Rewards program invites local schools, nonprofits and faith-based organizations to enroll in the program to benefit from monetary donations four times per year.

“Kroger has longstanding roots in our Texas and Louisiana markets,” says Bill Breetz, president of the Kroger Southwest Division. “To us, local means helping the communities we serve prosper. Locally, we serve more than 1.6 million households weekly. I know we have the ability to affect each of those families by providing job opportunities, a rewarding shopping experience, customer service, great food, low prices, and support to the charities they consider important. The Kroger Community Rewards program makes it easy for organizations to raise money and empowers our shoppers to get involved in a philanthropic act.”

Any charity interested in signing up for the Kroger Community Rewards program must submit a one-time digital application. After approval, an organization encourages their supporters and clients to link their Kroger Plus Cards to the group’s participant number. Once supporters have registered their Kroger Plus Cards to a participating organization, each time they shop at Kroger, a portion of their purchase benefits their charity of choice.

For the 2013-2014 period, more than 1,000 organizations are already enrolled. New applications are being processed and approved daily. Current enrolled charities represent a variety of categories, including churches, youth development programs, hunger-relief missions, community development, foundations, sports, environmental protection, arts societies, special needs services, health and wellness, animal care, senior citizens, booster clubs as well as PTAs and PTOs.

Over the past five years, Kroger awarded $5 million to thousands of Texas and Louisiana organizations through its previous Neighbor-to-Neighbor program.

The Kroger Southwest Division operates 211 stores, 202 pharmacies and 113 fuel centers in Texas and Louisiana and is part of one of the nation’s largest retail grocery chains serving customers in 31 states company in America.