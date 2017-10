Applegate is rolling out its Naturals Uncured Bologna, made with humanely raised 100% beef and pork with no fillers—no antibiotics and no hormones. The organic and natural meats company says the new bologna, which hits supermarkets in September, has 40 percent less fat and 25 percent less sodium than conventional brands.

A 7-oz. package is $4.99 and will be available at grocery stores that sell organic and natural meat products.