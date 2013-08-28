Levittown, Pa., Giant Food Introduces Aria In-Store Health Clinic

Giant Food Stores has joined with Aria Health FastCare to introduce a new in-store health clinic to Levittown, Pa., customers. The clinic, located within the Levittown Giant at 4001 New Falls Rd., provides customers with convenient and affordable care for the treatment of a variety of common illnesses and preventative healthcare options, according to Giant.

“Giant maintains a strong commitment to being a better place to shop by providing choices and products for our customers to achieve healthy lifestyles,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy. “For many years our pharmacists have been strong health resources in our stores by providing information and offering flu clinics. This new partnership with Aria Health FastCare will expand the health and wellness resources we are able to offer to our customers and provide them with an alternative choice for those needing medical treatment.”

FastCare offers healthcare from the professionals of Aria Health, but customers do not need to be one of their patients. Treatment is provided from such common illnesses as the flu, sore throat, allergies, ear infections and more, in addition to sports physicals. Patients must be 18 months or older and there are some age restrictions for select services.

There is no appointment necessary, and FastCare’s hours of operations are 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. FastCare accepts most insurances and office visit co-pays. Patients also can pay out of pocket. A FastCare visit is $65, which does not include tests or additional services.

This will be the fourth in-store health clinic located in a Giant supermarket. In-store health clinics also can be found in select Lancaster and York, Pa., Giant locations.