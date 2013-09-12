Extend Nutrition Is First Brand To Claim Full Compliance With FDA Gluten-Free Rule

One manufacturer of gluten-free snacks, Extend Nutrition, has already met the new FDA food labeling standard before the rule was officially adopted. While the FDA has allowed one year for food manufacturers to bring labels into compliance, Extend Nutrition says it acted immediately with a website update and aims to roll out new product packaging in 2014.

“In our gluten testing, we go one step further than the FDA guideline and use a test that can detect gluten levels as low as 10 parts per million,” says Jonathan Lindberg, Extend Nutrition outreach manager. “We recommend all 17 snacks for people who eat gluten free.”

The FDA issued the final rule defining “gluten free” for food labeling requirements, including that the food must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten, on Aug. 2. This guideline will help consumers, especially those living with celiac disease, be confident that items labeled “gluten free” meet a defined standard for gluten content, according to Extend Nutrition.

Celiac disease, which affects nearly three million people, is an autoimmune digestive condition that causes damage to the small intestines and interferes with the absorption of nutrients from food. The disease is triggered by the consumption of gluten, which is found in wheat, barley and rye.

In addition to those who have celiac disease, there are two types of people who benefit most from a gluten-free diet: those who have a wheat allergy and those who are gluten intolerant.

The FDA’s new rule means that a uniform standard will now apply to foods that use the term “gluten free,” “free of gluten,” “no gluten” and “without gluten.”

Extend Nutrition snacks, created by Dr. Francine Kaufman, are continually tested for gluten, Lindberg said. Extend uses the anti-omega gliadin antibody developed by Skerritt and Hill for detection. This antibody, which detects both gliadins and glutenins, is the basis of the AOAC International Official Method for gluten detection.

“We recognize the need for healthy, gluten-free foods, and we have developed a line that is both gluten free and healthier than traditional snacks,” Lindberg says. “Our tests confirm the safety of our snacks for celiac patients and people with a wheat allergy who follow a strict diet of foods avoiding gluten.”

Extend Nutrition’s Extend Bar was invented by Kaufman, endocrinologist and former president of the American Diabetes Association. The patented line of Extend Nutrition Bars, Shakes, Crisps and Drizzles are nutritional solutions and they are clinically proven to help control blood sugar for up to nine hours. Extend Nutrition snacks are confirmed as gluten free.

Extend Nutrition products are available at more than 25,000 retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Target, Kmart and other leading retailers near the pharmacy.