Ehrmann Mixim Greek Yogurt Hits Stores In Six Flavor Combos

Ehrmann is rolling out Mixim, the only Greek yogurt with a triple-dip of flavorful fun, according to the Irvine, Calif.-based company. Packaged in a heart-shaped container, each serving of plain Mixim Greek yogurt is paired with two topping combinations to let consumers create their own taste sensations. Mixim is now available at retail locations in California, Arizona and Nevada.

To celebrate the official launch of Mixim on Valentine’s Day, Ehrmann is transforming the iconic Queen Mary into “The Love Boat” by turning it pink for one special night and inviting consumers to take part in a Guinness World Record attempt to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation and also enjoy a live concert and fireworks show.

“Mixim is a fresh and exciting way of enjoying Greek yogurt…your way,” said Chris Solly, CEO of Ehrmann USA. “Our heart-shaped container with its three separate chambers is the first difference you’ll notice. Then you peel back the lid and see that our creamy Greek fat-free yogurt comes with two perfectly paired toppings that can be added a little at a time or all at once. Our Mixim yogurt delivers all the nutritional benefits of a traditional Greek yogurt, but is a lot more fun and can be enjoyed in numerous ways.”

The six flavors include: Cherry and Chocolate Curls; Raspberry with Dark and White Chocolate Curls; Mango Pineapple with Coconut & Almonds; Honey with Coconut & Almonds; Strawberries with Granola; and Blackberry Pomegranate with Granola & Dried Fruits.

Mixim fat-free Greek yogurt is made with Cultured Pasteurized Grade A Milk. Each 5.3-oz Mixim container is approximately 150 calories and delivers at least 10g protein. Mixim retails for $1.99 and is available at Whole Foods Market, Vons, Pavilions, Safeway, Raleys, Nugget and Albertsons in select stores throughout California, Nevada and Arizona.

ehrmann-usa.com