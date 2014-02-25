Jennifer Adams Partners With Fizzion

Just in time for spring cleaning, Jennifer Adams Worldwide is unveiling its Whole House Cleaning Solution line powered by Fizzion. Launching this spring, Jennifer Adams says she adds simple and safe cleaning solutions to her repertoire of products for the home.

Jennifer Adams’ Whole House Cleaning Solution line includes:

• All-Purpose Whole House Cleanser

• Drop & Mop Home Floor Cleaner

• Wine Stain Remover

Earth and family friendly, the products are based on Fizzion’s patented Co2 technology. Jennifer Adam’s Whole House Cleaning Solution line will be available online and through direct response.

“I started cleaning houses with my sister when we were both teenagers, so I know what it takes to get a house really clean. As an adult, I’ve spent years designing homes for families, and I understand the importance of a clean home. Now, I am very excited to be launching my cleaning solution line with Fizzion,” said Jennifer Adams. “If I had these products back then, all my cleaning jobs would have been much easier.”

Added David Jarrard, brand manager of Fizzion, “We are pleased to be teamed up with Jennifer Adams and her team to introduce her amazing brand of cleaning products for the entire home.”

JenniferAdams.com; FizzionClean.com