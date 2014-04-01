  • Search 
Progresso Recipe Starters Now In Pouches

in: Center Store, National
(12) Comments
Progresso-Creamy-Portabella-Mushroom-original

Progresso Recipe Starters are now available in pouches. The product previously came in a can.

Progresso-Creamy-Parmesan-Garlic-original“Available in five flavorful varieties, Recipe Starters thick sauce provides a rich and concentrated, robust flavor,” said Stefan Miller, associate marketing manager for Progresso. “Each of the flavors can be used as a starter to create a variety of tasty recipes. With an easy-to-use pouch design, all you have to do is just add your favorite protein, along with a few pantry or refrigerator items and you’ve got a delicious home-cooked dish the family will love.”

Varieties include:

• Creamy Roasted Garlic: Chicken stock, roasted garlic and a touch of cream;

• Fire-Roasted Tomato: Medium-thick, tomato sauce, accompanied by flavors of roasted tomatoes and red bell peppers, basil and a touch of cream;

• Creamy Parmesan Basil: Creamy, full-bodied and indulgent sauce that was inspired by alfredo and creamy pesto sauces;

• Creamy Portabella Mushroom: Creamy, full-bodied and smooth sauce with Portabella mushrooms flavor. Body similar to medium béchamel. Dairy/mushroom is primary flavor base with herb/white wine top notes; and

• Creamy Three Cheese: Creamy, full-bodied with body similar to medium cheese sauce. Rich with a blend of yellow and white cheeses, and a touch of cracked pepper.

Most of the easy-to-follow recipes from Recipe Starters require five or fewer ingredients, many of which families may already have on-hand, and can be prepared in 30 minutes or less. Additionally, each pouch has a recipe favorite printed on it.

Progresso Recipe Starters pouches are available nationally in the meal solutions section in the pasta aisle and/or soup aisle. With a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a 9-oz. pouch, a typical recipe makes 4-6 servings.

progresso.com/recipestarters

 

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

12 Comments

  1. Monetta

    Where can I purchase Progresso recipe starters fire roasted tomato? I have BEEN TO SAFEWAY, SMITHS, ALBERTSONS, TARGET AND WAL MART. I CALLED PROGRESSO YESTERDAY AND WAS TOLD IT IS AVAILABLE IN 9 OZ SIZES, BUT NONE OF THE STORES STOCK IT. CAN I ORDER IT ONLINE?D

    Reply
  2. Judy

    I’m in the same spot as Monetta. Love the Progresso Recipe Starters pouch with the creamy portabella mushroom cooking sauce. Dinner guest loved the “Mushroom Lover’s Pork Chops” and ask for the recipe. Now, they can’t locate the Progresso recipe starters. Can I order it on line?

    Reply
  3. Marge

    I would like to purchase these recipe starters, also……please let me know where or how to make this possible. Thank you.

    Reply
  5. Carolyn Greene

    I am in plymouth ma and I have been everywhere looking for the recipe starters. Could you please let me know where I can purchase these products.
    thank you.

    Reply
  7. Alicia

    I’m with everyone else. I cannot find the recipe starters anywhere and already have a recipe for thanksgiving that calls for it. I’ve looked at heb, albertsons and tomorrow gonna try wallmart. Hope to find it..

    Reply
  8. Theophilos

    The new bags only did one thing: increase the price by 100%. The bags hold HALF THE AMOUNT OF PRODUCT AS THE CAN. And the price? compared to the can which holds twice as much?. Just another money-grab from a company that doesn’t know what its doing.

    Reply
  10. Patricia

    I see questions as to where the Progresso can be purchased, yet no reply. I have looked and looked for this soup starter as well, yet no one seems to carry it….

    Reply

