Progresso Recipe Starters Now In Pouches

Progresso Recipe Starters are now available in pouches. The product previously came in a can.

“Available in five flavorful varieties, Recipe Starters thick sauce provides a rich and concentrated, robust flavor,” said Stefan Miller, associate marketing manager for Progresso. “Each of the flavors can be used as a starter to create a variety of tasty recipes. With an easy-to-use pouch design, all you have to do is just add your favorite protein, along with a few pantry or refrigerator items and you’ve got a delicious home-cooked dish the family will love.”

Varieties include:

• Creamy Roasted Garlic: Chicken stock, roasted garlic and a touch of cream;

• Fire-Roasted Tomato: Medium-thick, tomato sauce, accompanied by flavors of roasted tomatoes and red bell peppers, basil and a touch of cream;

• Creamy Parmesan Basil: Creamy, full-bodied and indulgent sauce that was inspired by alfredo and creamy pesto sauces;

• Creamy Portabella Mushroom: Creamy, full-bodied and smooth sauce with Portabella mushrooms flavor. Body similar to medium béchamel. Dairy/mushroom is primary flavor base with herb/white wine top notes; and

• Creamy Three Cheese: Creamy, full-bodied with body similar to medium cheese sauce. Rich with a blend of yellow and white cheeses, and a touch of cracked pepper.

Most of the easy-to-follow recipes from Recipe Starters require five or fewer ingredients, many of which families may already have on-hand, and can be prepared in 30 minutes or less. Additionally, each pouch has a recipe favorite printed on it.

Progresso Recipe Starters pouches are available nationally in the meal solutions section in the pasta aisle and/or soup aisle. With a suggested retail price of $1.99 for a 9-oz. pouch, a typical recipe makes 4-6 servings.

progresso.com/recipestarters