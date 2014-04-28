  • Search 
InnovAsian Cuisine Debuts Lemon Grass Kitchen Line Of Frozen Entrées

in: National, Perishables
InnovAsian Cuisine, a leading producer of frozen Asian entrees, has expanded its line to include Southeast Asian dishes that can be prepared in minutes.

LGKChcknPdTh3DTo create an authentic Southeast Asian line, InnovAsian Cuisine says it partnered with one of America’s leading Asian cuisine experts, Chef Mai Pham. The collection is inspired by Pham’s Vietnamese and Thai recipes, which are served in her renowned restaurants: Lemon Grass Restaurant and Star Ginger Asian Grill and Noodle Bar in Sacramento, Calif.

InnovAsian Cuisine’s Lemon Grass Kitchen collection was designed to be quick and easy to prepare while still delivering authentic taste. It features high-quality ingredients individually packaged for superior freshness, Seattle-based InnovAsian Cuisine says.

Lemon Grass Kitchen includes rice noodles, crisp vegetables as well as lightly seasoned and roasted all-white chicken breast. The entrees are naturally blended with sauces to deliver a complete meal; each sauce recipe was developed by Pham and inspired by her most popular restaurant dishes. The products contain no MSG and no trans fat. Dishes can be prepared in either the microwave in under six minutes or stovetop in 12 minutes or less.

“Not only does the Lemon Grass Kitchen line capture Southeast Asia’s flavors beautifully, but it has also made it possible for consumers to achieve great tasting Asian dishes in their home kitchen,” said Debbie Curdy, director of marketing at InnovAsian Cuisine.

The Lemon Grass Kitchen line is launching at Walmart nationwide this month and later at other major retailers for a suggested retail price of $7-$8. Six new entrees will be available in the frozen food aisle, including:

• Beef & Broccoli Noodles—tender sliced beef, broccoli and rice noodles stir fried in a garlic and dark soy sauce;

• Chicken Pad Thai—chicken breast meat with rice noodles stir fried in a mildly spicy, sweet and sour tamarind sauce;

• Chicken Red Curry—chicken breast meat, red bell peppers, red potatoes, onions and peas simmered in a mildly spicy, Thai red curry sauce with fresh herbs;

• Lemongrass Chicken Stir Fry—chicken breast meat, carrots, snap peas and onions simmered in a lemongrass garlic sauce;

• Shrimp Pad Thai—shrimp with rice noodles stir fried in a mildly spicy, sweet and sour tamarind sauce; and

• Thai-Style Chicken Fried Rice—Thai-style fried rice with grilled chicken, carrots, peas, scrambled eggs, broccoli, onions and cilantro.

innovasiancuisine.com

 

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011.

  2. Connie Contreras

    Help! I have been trying to find a wider variety of Innovasian Cuisine and any Lemon Grass Kitchen frozen entrees. At my local Target and several Kroger stores, I find a limited number of Innovasian offerings, and absolutely none of the Lemon Grass Kitchen.
    I get sent on a wild goose chase in the Kroger stores, and, at almost 77, I am exhausted after going up and down the aisles of the store, from one end to another. I sent an email to Innovasian and got absolutely no assistance at all. A reply that was so vague and non-informational. Coming across your article, I think I will have to look into my local Walmart, although it has disappointed me on several occasions by having these products listed in with them when I called it up on the internet. (I’ve always maintained that if a store posts something like this, it needs to monitor the info.) .

