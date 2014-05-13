Campbell’s Launches New Trio Of Latin-Inspired Condensed Cooking Soups

Campbell Soup Co. is rolling out three new Latin-inspired condensed soups, providing home cooks with flavorful meal-time solutions.

“Through our travels, insights and discussions with people throughout the United States, we discovered that they are increasingly adding ethnic dishes to their meal repertoires and we wanted to give them an easy way to make flavorful dishes without having a lot of ingredients on hand,” said Mark Tumelty, senior brand manager for Campbell’s Condensed Soup. “Our Latin-inspired condensed soups are not a direct translation of Latin American cuisine; they are meant to provide consumers with a base that features traditional ethnic flavors and can be used in a variety of recipes from Creamy Chicken Tostadas to Meatloaf with Tomato Chipotle Sauce.”

The new soup flavors are Tomato, Chipotle & Olive Oil; Black Bean, Cumin & Cilantro; and Creamy Poblano & Queso. Each combines the influence of Latin and American cuisines.

“The Latin-inspired condensed soups are more than just soups; they can be used as cooking aids or as a simple cooking sauce,” said Christopher Allen Tanner, CEC, executive chef, Campbell’s Soup & Simple Meals. “We developed delicious on-trend flavors to add a twist to family favorite recipes and help home cooks create unique, versatile and great-tasting dishes the entire family will love.”

Campbell’s Latin-inspired condensed soups are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.79 and can be found in the soup aisle.

campbellsoupcompany.com