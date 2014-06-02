Stater Bros. Plans New SoCal Stores In Covina, Menifee Communities

Plans are under way to open two new state-of-the-art “Blue Ribbon” Stater Bros. Supermarkets in the communities of Covina (Los Angeles County) and Menifee (Riverside County). These new supermarkets will create more than 250 new store-level jobs and approximately 300 local construction jobs, according to the San Bernardino, Calif.-based grocer.

“These two stores are a major investment in Southern California, which Stater Bros. has served for over 78 years,” said Jack H. Brown, chairman and CEO of Stater Bros. “We want to thank our loyal customers for making it possible for us to continue to grow and serve even more families year after year.”

Covina Stater Bros. Supermarket

Stater Bros. has entered into an agreement to occupy the former Albertsons Supermarket located at the southwest corner of Grand Avenue and Covina Boulevard in Covina. This will be the first Stater Bros. Supermarket location in the city of Covina and the 26th Stater Bros. Supermarket in Los Angeles County. Stater Bros. has served Los Angeles County since 1950 and currently operates six Stater Bros. Supermarkets in the neighboring communities of Azusa, Glendora, San Dimas, Walnut and West Covina. The 42,390-s.f. supermarket will subsequently undergo a complete remodel and reopen as a Stater Bros. Supermarket before the end of this year.

Menifee Stater Bros. Supermarket

Stater Bros. will be building a new supermarket at the southeast corner of Menifee and Newport roads. This new 44,000-s.f. Menifee Stater Bros. Supermarket will be the third location for Stater Bros. in the city of Menifee and demonstrates Stater Bros.’ commitment to the Menifee community it has served since 1979. A grand opening celebration is planned for late 2015.

These two new environmentally friendly Stater Bros. Supermarkets will feature an expanded selection of products and services, including full-service meat and seafood departments with knowledgeable and trained professionals to serve customers; fresh produce departments with an assortment of fruits and vegetables for a healthy lifestyle; full-service bakeries with freshly baked breads, specialty cakes and fine desserts; full-service delicatessens with fresh salads and meals-to-go and full-service floral departments.