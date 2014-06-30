Atkins Introduces Breakfast Sandwiches For On-The-Go Mornings

Atkins Nutritionals Inc., a leader in the weight-management category, has launched Atkins Breakfast Sandwiches, a line of low-carb breakfast sandwiches that are now available nationwide. The four new varieties were developed for consumers to enjoy easy, wholesome options for breakfast. Each variety has a focus on exceptional taste that includes Atkins-friendly ingredients like custom low-carb English muffins, real eggs, cheeses and premium meats, the company says.

“After the success of our frozen meal line, we found that consumers were enjoying the ease and simplicity, but were still searching for other whole food and traditional breakfast options for mornings on-the-go,” said Scott Parker, chief marketing officer at Atkins Nutritionals. “Atkins Breakfast Sandwiches offer people who are accustomed to homemade breakfasts, a convenient and satisfying solution to help facilitate weight loss as well as encourage a healthy start to the day.”

The product lineup, appropriate for all Atkins Diet phases, features favorite breakfast sandwich varieties so followers can indulge while they satisfy cravings and stay fuller longer. Atkins Breakfast Sandwiches are prepared on a low-carb English muffin. Each sandwich is 230-340 calories and contains only 4g net carbs.

Varieties include Sausage with Egg and Cheese, Canadian Bacon with Egg and Cheese, Bacon with Egg and Cheese, and Sausage with Egg.

Atkins Breakfast Sandwiches are available nationwide; MSRP is $3.99.

