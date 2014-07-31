  • Search 
    search
Home
National

Progresso Introducing Chili In A Pouch

Posted by
Date:
in: National, New Products
(2) Comments
General Mills Progresso Chili Two Flavors

Progresso is expanding its line this fall to include chili. Progresso Chili offers a unique twist on classic chili flavors, and it’s ready in less than six minutes.

“For those consumers that desire high quality ingredients in their chili, new Progresso Chili comes in two unique flavor variations—Smokehouse Pork and Beef Chili with Beans and Southwest Style White Chicken Chili with Beans,” said Jose Garcia-Herron, Progresso marketing manager. “The new pouch packaging and clear bottom format helps maintain the freshness and flavor and allows you to see the ingredients and quality for yourself.”

A spin on a homemade classic, Smokehouse Pork and Beef Chili with Beans includes Andouille sausage, beef and a secret blend of spices, all slow-cooked with tomatoes, onions, green sweet peppers and pinto and red kidney beans. The Southwest Style White Chicken Chili with Beans is a creamy blend of all-white meat chicken, white beans, green sweet peppers, tomatillos and onions.

Progresso Chili is available nationally in the chili and soup aisle; SRP is $4.49 per 20-oz. pouch (2 1/2 servings).

progresso.com

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

2 Comments

  1. Bonnie C.

    Dang, that’s a lot of money for something that will only be about 2 servings. I’ll stick to the can or just make homemade. That price would pay for the cost of the pound of meat for a whole pot.

    Reply
  2. TexanForever

    WalMart was discounting this at $1.00 so I gave it a try. I found it to be a chili-like mixture with beans, spices, and good meat, but certainly not what I would call chili. The spices lacked enough cumin to make it taste like real chili. It might have been a recipe originating in Canada or Hawaii, but certainly not in the southwest USA. Progresso would do well to research the recipes used by any of the millions of chili lovers in Texas, NM, AZ, or Mexico. It has to be pretty bad for WalMart to discount it to less than 1/3rd of its intended price to get rid of it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *