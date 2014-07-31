Progresso Introducing Chili In A Pouch

Progresso is expanding its line this fall to include chili. Progresso Chili offers a unique twist on classic chili flavors, and it’s ready in less than six minutes.

“For those consumers that desire high quality ingredients in their chili, new Progresso Chili comes in two unique flavor variations—Smokehouse Pork and Beef Chili with Beans and Southwest Style White Chicken Chili with Beans,” said Jose Garcia-Herron, Progresso marketing manager. “The new pouch packaging and clear bottom format helps maintain the freshness and flavor and allows you to see the ingredients and quality for yourself.”

A spin on a homemade classic, Smokehouse Pork and Beef Chili with Beans includes Andouille sausage, beef and a secret blend of spices, all slow-cooked with tomatoes, onions, green sweet peppers and pinto and red kidney beans. The Southwest Style White Chicken Chili with Beans is a creamy blend of all-white meat chicken, white beans, green sweet peppers, tomatillos and onions.

Progresso Chili is available nationally in the chili and soup aisle; SRP is $4.49 per 20-oz. pouch (2 1/2 servings).

progresso.com