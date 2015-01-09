  • Search 
Lawrence Kurzius Named COO And President Of McCormick

Lawrence Kurzius

McCormick & Co. has appointed Lawrence Kurzius COO and president. He will continue to report to Alan D. Wilson, who remains McCormick’s chairman and CEO.

In this newly created role, Kurzius will have responsibility for McCormick’s businesses worldwide. Additionally, he will continue to lead the global quality, supply chain and R&D corporate functions and act as president of global consumer and president of North America.

Kurzius has been a key leader for McCormick for the past 11 years and has served as a member of the management committee since 2007. He has held multiple roles of increasing responsibility, including president of U.S. consumer; president of international businesses, including Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), China and Asia Pacific Zone (APZ); and most recently as president of global consumer, president of the Americas and China and chief administrative officer. Prior to joining McCormick, Kurzius was CEO of Zatarain’s, where he worked for nearly 12 years. He also held marketing positions with Uncle Ben’s, a division of Mars Inc., and the Quaker Oats Co. Lawrence holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.

Malcolm Swift, president of EMEA and APZ, will take on the additional role of president of global industrial. Swift will report to Kurzius for his responsibilities in the EMEA and APZ region. He will continue to report to Wilson for his new role in global industrial. Swift is a current member of the management committee. He joined McCormick in January 2005 with experience in various leadership positions in Europe with Mars Inc., Diageo, Time Warner and Hero AG.

