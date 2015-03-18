  • Search 
Common Man Restaurant Owner Aids New Hampshire Welcome Center

The newly renovated New Hampshire Welcome Center on I-93 North in Hooksett, New Hampshire, was dedicated on March 17. Marking the celebration are New Hampshire Turnpikes Bureau Administrator Chris Waszczuk; New Hampshire Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica; New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan; Common Man owner Alex Ray; Rusty McLear of Mill Falls at the Lake; Joan Day, sister of the late Ray Burton, for whom the center is named; and New Hampshire Economic Development Commissioner Jeffrey Rose.

New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan this week joined state officials and private partners, including Common Man Restaurant’s owner, Alex Ray, to dedicate the northbound Welcome Center in Hooksett in honor of late Executive Councilor Ray Burton. Burton was a longtime supporter of the state’s tourism industry and was committed to promoting the state and serving the people of New Hampshire.

The official ribbon was cut on the new amenities that have transformed the visitor experience. The facility features a new 20,000-s.f. New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet; a 3,000-s.f. interactive visitor center; New Hampshire General Store; Common Man Roadside eateries in a 10,000-s.f. food court, including the Hi-Way Diner; a Merrimack County Savings Bank branch; League of New Hampshire Craftsmen store; 16 Irving fuel stations; upgraded restrooms; and more than 300 parking spaces. All of it was made possible through a unique and innovative public-private partnership with Granite State Hospitality.

“In considering this project at first, it seemed only national companies could do something like this,” said Ray, who also is a partner in Granite State Hospitality. A variety of Ray’s well-known Common Man restaurant concepts make up the food offerings at the center. “Then, we thought, ‘We should give this a whirl.’ We’ve changed the model, made it all local, all New Hampshire, and are customizing the experience for our guests.”

Other unique features of the building include an 8 x 13-foot video wall highlighting attractions in the state, a rock waterfall with a likeness of the Old Man of the Mountain carved into a cliff, a large topographical map of New Hampshire and a suspended covered bridge.

 

