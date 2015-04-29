Redd’s Apple Ale Rolls Out Taco Truck

Redd’s Apple Ale is launching its Redd’s Taco Truck on a nationwide tour to bring fans across the country a new pairing: Redd’s Apple Ale and tacos. The 14-city tour kicks off Sunday and will make stops at events in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, San Antonio, San Diego and San Francisco.

The flavor profile of Redd’s Apple Ale, an apple-flavored beer at 5 percent alcohol per volume, pairs flawlessly with tacos, according to Redd’s.

Throughout the spring and summer months, a Redd’s custom-branded taco truck will drive right up to fans at their favorite events and festivals in select cities to let them taste the pairing for themselves. Those of legal drinking age who spot the Redd’s Taco Truck will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary taco and sample Redd’s Apple Ale while they enjoy playing an array of Redd’s games.

“Everyone loves great tacos and every city has its own twist,” said Anup Shah, marketing director of innovation for MillerCoors, parent company of Redd’s. “People love their favorite tacos with an apple-flavored soda or even a beer. With Redd’s Apple Ale they get the best of both worlds, so we’re really excited to offer them a break from their normal taco routine.”

Redd’s Apple Ale also available in Strawberry and Green Apple flavors at retailers nationwide.