TW Garner Discontinues Texas Pete Chili Sauce For Hot Dogs, Hamburgers

TW Garner Food Co., the makers of Texas Pete sauces and affiliated products, has discontinued its Texas Pete Chili Sauce for hot dogs and hamburgers.

“Upon careful assessment, TW Garner Food Co. ceased production of the hot dog chili sauce in order to focus resources on the company’s core product offerings and the development of some exciting new products,” the company says on its Facebook page. “As always, we are committed to providing our customers with tasty ways to add spice and flavor to their lives.”

Additional details about the discontinuation were not provided.

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TW Garner Food Co. products are sold in supermarkets, military commissaries, convenience stores and restaurants throughout the U.S.