Domex Superfresh Growers Relaunches #EatCherries Summer Social Media Promotion

Domex Superfresh Growers, a global leader in the growing and shipping of fresh apples, pears, cherries and apricots, is expanding on the success of its “Sweeten Up Your Summer” #EatCherries social promotion with the addition of more consumer-focused cherry content that will be made available to retail partners.

During the 2014 cherry season Domex Superfresh Growers was able to drive more than 20 million consumer impressions to its #EatCherries summer social campaign and the cherry category on its Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pintrest and consumer blog.

For 2015, Washington State-based Domex Superfresh Growers will again offer retail partners a suite of in-store and online “Sweeten Up Your Summer” cherry promotional materials as well as cherry social media content kits that will contain new cherry recipes, product photography, a variety of educational information and inspirational usage ideas.

“Domex Superfresh Growers is focused on creating more meaningful consumer connections and building a more powerful social partnership with our retail partners both in-store and online with delicious fruit and great content. Through social promotions like “Sweeten Up Your Summer” and delicious recipes we are fueling an active online dialog with our consumers, generating excitement for the cherry category and helping prepare our retail partners for the changing demands of the modern marketplace,” said Howard Nager, VP of marketing for Domex Superfresh Growers.

Domex Superfresh Growers has partnered with the consumer food blog WithFoodandLove.com, a finalist in Saveur Magazine’s 2015 Blog Awards and contributor to Food52, to create new cherry recipes and usage ideas that will be made available for retailers to promote the category.

“We are excited to have partnered with Sherrie Castellano at WithFoodandLove.com. She is a wonderfully talented plant-based chef, recipe developer and photographer that shares our goal of promoting the consumption of more fruits and vegetables for better health,” said Nager.

The “Sweeten Up Your Summer” promotion utilizes the Superfresh hashtag #EatCherries and the company’s social properties to connect the cherry category with fun summer activities and celebrates what consumers love about the beloved summer treat. The photo sharing sweepstakes starts June 1 and runs through July 31.

To enter, consumers are asked to upload an original photo to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest showing off their favorite summer activity like a picnic with the family, sporting event, outdoor barbecue or their favorite way to eat sweet Superfresh cherries. The image caption should include the hashtag #EatCherries and the company should be tagged @Superfreshgrowers.

Through a random drawing held in mid-August, three winners will be announced. One grand prize winner will receive $1,000, one first prize winner will receive $500 and one second prize winner will receive $250.