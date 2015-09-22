Couche-Tard Eliminates Kangaroo Express Name, Others As It Launches Refreshed ‘Circle K’ Banner

Alimentation Couche-Tard is consolidating its Circle K, Statoil, Mac’s and Kangaroo Express retail brands under one refreshed global banner—”Circle K.” The new Circle K brand will replace Couche-Tard’s existing Circle K, Statoil, Mac’s and Kangaroo Express branding on stores and service stations across the U.S., Canada, Scandinavia and Central and Eastern Europe. The new Circle K brand also will appear on licensed stores across Asia and will be a fundamental part of Couche-Tard’s future growth, according to the company.

Couche-Tard says it has chosen to retain the company’s founding Couche-Tard retail brand in the Province of Québec in Canada due to the specifics of that market. The global Circle K brand will begin rolling out to stores in the U.S. in January 2016. It will be seen on service stations in Europe in May 2016, while Canadian customers outside Québec will see the new Circle K brand starting in May 2017.

Couche-Tard President & CEO Brian Hannasch says, “Circle K is a brand that is already popular with huge numbers of our customers and employees. Today we are setting out to make it easy for existing and new customers in more countries than ever before to prefer Circle K as their destination for convenience and fuel, with a fresh new look and feel and even better products for people on the go, always combined with fast and friendly service.”

Circle K is already Couche-Tard’s largest and most international brand. It can be seen today on thousands of stores and service stations in 14 countries around the world; Couche-Tard says Circle K is its best-positioned brand for carrying into new markets.