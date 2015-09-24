Sendik’s Food Market, Turbana Partner To Aid Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

For the third year in a row, Turbana will participate in Sendik’s Food Market “7 Days, 7 Ways to Save” promotion to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a local food bank that feeds more than 330,000 people a year. Each Wednesday through Nov. 11, Sendik’s shoppers will be able to purchase two Fyffes pineapples for $4 and Turbana bananas for 39 cents. Turbana and Sendik’s will donate 50 cents to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for every two Fyffes pineapples purchased. Last year, Turbana and Sendik’s raised $11,500 for the organization.

“We’re excited to continue our participation in ‘7 Days, 7 Ways to Save.’ Our partnership with Sendik’s strongly aligns with Turbana’s longstanding dedication to support its retail partners and their communities,” says Marion Tabard, director of marketing at Turbana. “We are thrilled with last year’s results. By using a hands-on and highly involved approach to serve communities, we know that together we can affect positive, lasting change.”

Through its “Growing Smiles, Sharing Goodness” (GSSG) movement, Turbana seeks to encourage and empower people to eat smart, be active and get involved in their communities. The “7 Days, 7 Ways to Save” promotion helps further spread the GSSG movement by encouraging the community to make a healthy choice for themselves that will, in turn, provide a healthy meal for someone less fortunate.

“Serving communities is part of the Sendik’s mission,” says Patrick Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets. “The annual promotion is not only a great opportunity to partner with our friends at Turbana, it also directly impacts the people of southeastern Wisconsin and brings change during the holiday season. With the generosity of our guests, we’re aiming to exceed our yearly donation this November to help feed those in need.”