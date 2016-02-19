Kwik Trip Recognized For Offering Healthier Options

The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), which works with the private sector and PHA Honorary Chair First Lady Michelle Obama to make healthier choices easier, is recognizing Kwik Trip as the first convenience store to complete its commitment to expand healthier options across its stores.

“With more consumers expecting to find fresh and healthy items on the go, the convenience store industry is in the midst of a momentous shift—one that Kwik Trip has been leading for several years now,” said PHA CEO Lawrence A. Soler. “Just a few years ago it was unusual to see fresh fruit in many convenience stores but, today, Kwik Trip sells 400 pounds of bananas per store per day. In fact, after making a commitment to PHA, Kwik Trip’s bulk produce sales grew 5.5 percent in 2015.”

Since first teaming up with PHA in 2014, Kwik Trip has fulfilled its initial commitment to PHA, by:

• Introducing at least four categories of fresh fruits and four categories of fresh vegetables across its stores;

• Expanding its whole grain rich offerings to at least six products; and

• Implementing a Healthy Concessions Program in local schools.

In addition, through its EatSmart program, designed to encourage healthier options, Kwik Trip is the first convenience store to offer a PHA-approved combo meal.

“Kwik Trip has made many advancements over the past two years to make healthier choices more convenient and accessible for our guests,” said Erica Flint, registered dietitian for the La Crosse, Wisconsin-based chain. “We have enjoyed working with PHA and receiving the positive feedback from guests on the programs we have implemented. We are eager to continue our partnership with PHA and get to work on our expanded commitments.”

Building upon these efforts as a part of its new commitment to PHA, by June 2017 Kwik Trip will offer an expanded stock of healthier options, including healthier packaged foods like nuts and granola bars throughout the store, and will increase healthier options in the checkout area. In addition, Kwik Trip will continue to encourage more consumers to drink water more often through its support of PHA’s Drink Up initiative.