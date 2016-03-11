Natural Products Expo West 2016 Kicks Off In Anaheim

Natural Products Expo West 2016 is under way in Anaheim, California. The annual show began Thursday and runs through the weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Projected to be the largest in its 36-year history, the sold out trade-only event is playing host to more than 3,000 companies and 70,000 attendees. The natural products industry is experiencing growth of 9 percent per year, driven in part by new and emerging brands, according to show organizers. This year, the number of entrepreneurial exhibitors will hit 600, including a full 400 brands that will be featured at the Anaheim Hilton, a must-visit area to see the newest products.

Additionally, an updated Natural Products Expo mobile app now features ActivLocator, a personal indoor GPS to help attendees quickly find their way, discover what’s around them and get more done. Users also can access schedule-planning tools, find new exhibits and surf digital product showcases.

The show’s Education Conference will focus on Making the Impossible Possible; Trust; Vitality; Fixing Food; The Changing Distribution Landscape; Stewardship; Better Business; Cultivating Organic; and The Changing Supplements Market. Featured keynote speakers include Erik Weihenmayer, adventurer and activist celebrated as the only blind person to climb Mount Everest; Sam Kass, former senior policy advisor for nutrition policy and executive director of Let’s Move!; and Dr. Martha Rogers, one of the leading authorities on building trust.