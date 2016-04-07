Wisconsin’s Woodman’s Markets Expands Online Ordering And Delivery Service

After successfully launching online ordering in Madison, Wisconsin, Woodman’s Markets is rolling out ShopWoodmans.com in Milwaukee, allowing shoppers to order items online to be picked up at the store or delivered to their home and office. Woodman’s says it is the first grocer in the area to offer online ordering and delivery to the entire Milwaukee metro area.

Clint Woodman, president of Woodman’s Markets, said, “The Milwaukee market has become increasingly competitive. Providing online ordering and delivery to the entire metro area allows us to really differentiate from our competitors while providing excellent service to our customers.”

Within the first seven months of making ShopWoodmans.com available in Madison, Woodman’s has served several thousand customers and seen average basket sizes that are roughly six times the size of customers’ in-store purchases.

“The success of ShopWoodmans.com, in my mind, means that we’re doing something right—that this is something our customers want,” said Woodman. “I’m very excited about ShopWoodmans.com and how it can grow moving forward.”

Woodman’s says it prides itself on offering everyday low prices, which Milwaukee metro residents can now take advantage of without visiting Woodman’s locations in Oak Creek, Menomonee Falls or Waukesha.

This is not the first time Woodman’s has innovated to adapt, according to the grocery chain. It was the first grocery store in Wisconsin to offer scanners reading UPCs in 1975. It also was among the first to stay open 24 hours and develop a model of employee ownership.

The company’s latest innovation, ShopWoodmans.com, is powered in partnership with GrocerKey, a local Madison startup.

“We’re very excited to be working with Woodman’s to provide them with technology that is revolutionizing the grocery shopping experience” said Jeremy Neren, founder and CEO of GrocerKey. “Woodman’s is a forward thinking, independent grocery store—we’ve been planning our Milwaukee launch with them since we first started talking.”

All first-time ShopWoodmans.com customers can save $10 on their first order by visiting ShopWoodmans.com, entering their address for delivery or selecting a store for pickup, and placing a minimum order of $50.