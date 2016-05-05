Whole Foods Market Announces Upcoming Store Locations

In its second quarter earnings report, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market said it has signed leases for six new stores and renegotiated leases for three of its stores in development to be 365 by Whole Foods Market stores instead of traditional Whole Foods Markets.

The new leases for Whole Foods Market stores include Santa Monica, California; Vernon Hills, Illinois; Jersey City, New Jersey; Commack, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; and Miami, Florida.

The renegotiated leases in development are for stores in Akron and Toledo, Ohio, and Bloomington, Indiana.

The company also announced three additional 365 by Whole Foods Market store leases for Decatur, Georgia, and North Hollywood and Long Beach, California. There are now 19 leases signed for 365 stores.

Three 365 by Whole Foods Market stores will open in 2016: the first on May 25, in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles; the second on July 14 in Lake Oswego, Oregon; and the third this fall in Bellevue, Washington. As many as 10 more 365 by Whole Foods Market stores are expected to open in 2017.

“Experience and efficiency were top-of-mind when making investments in developing these stores,” said Jeff Turnas, president of 365 by Whole Foods Market. “Our new stores will give shoppers access to a thoughtful selection of high-quality food in a fun and efficient environment, whether it’s for a quick lunch stop or a weekly shopping trip.”

Designed to complement the Whole Foods Market brand, 365 by Whole Foods Market locations feature a curated mix of products that adhere to Whole Foods’ quality standards, “in a modern and streamlined retail environment.”

Additionally, companies referred to as “Friends of 365” will have independent retail spaces inside the stores. These entrepreneurial businesses must align with the mission and quality standards of Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods Market currently operates 446 stores and has 112 stores in development.