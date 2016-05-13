Texas Pete Chili Sauce fans may have reason to celebrate. More than one year ago, The Shelby Report published a story online announcing the discontinuation of the popular TW Garner Food Co. hot dog chili sauce. To date, that article has received more than 180—mostly negative—responses. Now, Boone Brands, a company located in Sanford, North Carolina, that co-packed Texas Pete Hot Dog Chili Sauce for TW Garner, is introducing what it says is a comparable chili sauce.

Based on the company’s heritage and experience with canned

sauces, Boone Brands has introduced Texas Tailgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce. Texas Tailgate is available in an 8-oz. can and will begin appearing on store shelves in early June. According to the company, those consumers who enjoyed Texas Pete Hot Dog Chili Sauce will find Texas Tailgate offers a similar taste and value. Tom Densmore, VP of sales and marketing for Boone Brands, told The Shelby Report, “When blind tested, viewed and tasted by an independent panel, no one could tell the difference. It is not the same recipe, for legal and ethical reasons, but comparable.”

The original Texas Pete Hot Dog Chili Sauce product contained no meat. At the time of this report, Boone Brands had not released whether its Texas Tailgate chili would be vegetarian.

Patterson’s Hot Dog Chili was first produced in the 1940s and was one of the first canned hot dog chili products sold through supermarkets, says the company.