Boone Brands To Introduce Chili Sauce ‘Comparable’ To Texas Pete

Posted by
Date:
in: Center Store, Home Page Latest News, Marketing, New Products, Southeast, Suppliers
(12) Comments

Texas Pete Chili Sauce fans may have reason to celebrate. More than one year ago, The Shelby Report published a story online announcing the discontinuation of the popular TW Garner Food Co. hot dog chili sauce. To date, that article has received more than 180—mostly negative—responses. Now, Boone Brands, a company located in Sanford, North Carolina, that co-packed Texas Pete Hot Dog Chili Sauce for TW Garner, is introducing what it says is a comparable chili sauce.

Based on the company’s heritage and experience with canned
sauces, TexasTailgate2Boone Brands has introduced Texas Tailgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce. Texas Tailgate is available in an 8-oz. can and will begin appearing on store shelves in early June. According to the company, those consumers who enjoyed Texas Pete Hot Dog Chili Sauce will find Texas Tailgate offers a similar taste and value. Tom Densmore, VP of sales and marketing for Boone Brands, told The Shelby Report, “When blind tested, viewed and tasted by an independent panel, no one could tell the difference. It is not the same recipe, for legal and ethical reasons, but comparable.”

The original Texas Pete Hot Dog Chili Sauce product contained no meat. At the time of this report, Boone Brands had not released whether its Texas Tailgate chili would be vegetarian.

Patterson’s Hot Dog Chili was first produced in the 1940s and was one of the first canned hot dog chili products sold through supermarkets, says the company.

A recent grad and staff writer for The Shelby Report. A member of the editorial team since 2015, she already considers herself a grocery store nerd.

12 Comments

  1. MHR

    So, what’s the problem with Pattersons hot dog chili? Have been to just about every store in Piedmont and no luck…how can the best product just disappear?

    Reply
      1. Lorrie Griffith

        We reported what Boone Brands told us about the chili. Hopefully you will be pleased with the product. If not, I’m sure Boone would like to know that.

        Reply
  2. Ervin

    I just bought the Texas Tailgate and had one can of Texas Pete left…did a side by side comparison. I was very happy with the test. The consistency is the same, texture is exact, and the can is identical. There was a slight difference in color and flavor. I liked the flavor BETTER in the new Texas Tailgate, and the color is better. Texas Pete was kind of fudge brown, and the new one is more regular brown Chili color. It was a ever so slightly more “chili” flavor with the new one too. Hope this helps. Well worth the 69 cents at Food Lion. I now have 10 in the pantry. Thanks to the folks that made this new version !!!!

    Reply
  3. Joy P.

    Why can I not find this chili sauce in and around the Enterprise or Dothan area? Could someone please direct me to a grocery store that carries this chili.

    Thank you for your time!

    Reply
    1. Lorrie Griffith

      Have you tried calling/emailing Boone Brands? There is a “contact us” page on the website. Go to boonebrands.com.

      Reply
  4. Liz Bowden

    I love the Texas Tailgate Chili on my sausage dogs and it tastes as good if not better than Texas Pete. Please don’t change anything about it.

    Reply
  5. Dianne Casey

    I have tried this chili and am beyond disappointed. I merely bought the chili on the hopes it was similar as the can looks similar. I tried and was pleased with the appearance, color and even smell. I heated the chili and tasted..YUCK! No where close to Texas Pete! I’ve eaten TP since it first came on the market and still have a few cans I’ve saved like a person does wine, I did a taste comparison and had friends and family try who loved TP. I didn’t tell anyone the difference and they all agree, not close. It even had pieces of something one person referred to as like eating a fingernail in it. It looks the same, but don’t be fooled.

    Reply
  6. Teresa

    I LOVE PATTERSON’S CHILI, but I can’t find it now. I purchased it at my local Food Lion, but now it is not there. Please tell me you will continue making “your” chili — Pattterson’s Chili!

    Reply
  7. Amanda

    I tried the Tailgate chili in hopes it would be the same as Texas Pete, it is almost the exact same, but there is a slight difference in taste that I can’t figure out. Tailgate is missing something, if I could just figure it out and adjust it then problem solved and I would have my clone of Texas Pete!

    Reply
  8. C. Deese

    i was so disheartened when Texas Pete discontinued their chili sauce because my family has eaten it since I was a kid! Its all I ever bought. I saw the new Texas Tailgate in Food Lion the other day and tried it on our burgers. It is SO MUCH like the Texas Pete recipe its unbelievable!! Yes, there is a slight difference in taste that I cant explain, but it is VERY good, just the same. I have found a chili sauce I am happy with once more, because believe me, when Texas Pete went off the market, I bought and tried every single chili sauce out there, and it was all a waste of my money!
    So THANK YOU Texas Tailgate for making such a good chili sauce. We love it!!

    Reply

