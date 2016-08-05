Fresno Food Expo Finishes Successful Sixth Year

The Fresno Food Expo finished its two-day run on July 28, accomplishing its mission of showcasing Central California’s diverse food offerings.

The expo, which bills itself as the nation’s largest regional food show, draws buyers and food enthusiasts from not just the U.S. but internationally.

This year, 132 Central California food and beverage growers and manufacturers met with nearly 950 pre-qualified regional, national and international foodservice and retail buyers, and nearly 1,000 members of the public looking to discover food and beverages made in Central California.

Buyers from some of the largest and most recognized domestic retail outlets, including Aldi, Costco Wholesale, Food 4 Less, Grocery Outlet, Save Mart Supermarkets, Walmart and Whole Foods Market, were on the expo floor connecting directly with companies from the region, according to the Expo’s organizers.

“The innovation I saw here today at the expo is remarkable. There were so many diverse, quality products that I had never seen before,” said Tracy Sellers, host of “California Bountiful,” produced by the California Farm Bureau Federation.

New to the expo this year was an evening culinary event, Expolicious, where 10 restaurants from Central California prepared local bites using food found on the expo floor to bring the flavors of the region to life. One of the judges was Simon Majumdar, an author, broadcaster and food advocate.

“Coming from a small town, I’ve always been one to seek out the hidden gems, and Central California is just that, a hidden gem with a rising food scene that people need to take notice of,” said Majumdar. “Just because it’s not San Francisco or Los Angeles doesn’t mean the area can’t have amazing chefs and, from what I witnessed tonight, it certainly does. With the vast amount of diverse, fresh foods available here, it is basically a chef’s haven.”

A new suite of awards were added to commemorate this event. Restaurateurs who won awards included Bella Luna from Merced for Best Integration of Expo Products; Me N Eds Victory Grill from Fresno for Best Food & Drink Pairing; and Tazzaria out of Visalia for Most Creative.

The show was developed as an economic development initiative by the city of Fresno in 2011 to spur business and innovation among Valley-based food and beverage companies. Its mission is to act as a platform that increases the commerce and connectivity of these Central California companies, while creating a regional identity centered on the celebration of food production and the experience food inspires.

In its sixth year, the Expo has evolved into a standalone 501c6 nonprofit organization under the oversight of a 13-member board of directors, which includes top food industry leaders.

“Becoming a standalone entity is integral to the growth of the expo,” said Agnes Saghatelian, vice chair of the expo and president of Valley Lahvosh Baking Co. “We can continue to grow and foster beneficial relationships for the food and beverage companies in our region; a passion of our board and why we are involved. We want to ensure the expo remains an entity that will help and support them.”

Both international and domestic buyers also toured grower and manufacturer sites from some of the region’s most distinguished food companies, including Fiore Di Pasta, Cardella Winery, Gerawan Farming and OK Produce, to gain a firsthand look at their production processes.

“The international buyers really love the fact that they get to meet the owners behind each company, as they don’t get that experience at other trade shows,” said Alicia Rios, director of the California Centers for International Trade Development. “It helps them to better understand the processes behind their products and allows them to connect on a deeper level.”

Consumers voted for the “People’s Choice Award” by logging 3,954 votes during a two-week period via Facebook and the Fresno Food Expo website. ARO Pistachios was the People’s Choice winner, having received 1,003 total votes for its ARO Gourmet Pistachios Grower’s Reserve with Himalayan Pink Salt.

“We’re ecstatic. As a small, sixth-generation, family-owned pistachio farming and processing operation, it is extremely humbling to win the People’s Choice Award,” said Adam Orandi of ARO Pistachios. “This has been an incredible team builder for our company and all of our employees; we are so thankful to the Fresno Food Expo and our community for the opportunity.”

Returning to Fresno Food Expo for its second year, the Fred Ruiz Entrepreneurial Award honors an innovative Valley-based food or beverage company that demonstrates exemplary leadership and an entrepreneurial spirit, all while being an exceptional community steward. Named in honor of Fred Ruiz, founder of Ruiz Food Products, Inc., this award recognizes companies who have the same vision and qualities that took Ruiz Foods from a small, family startup to the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States. Lanna Coffee Co., a Fresno-based coffee company that sources its beans from Thailand to support economic stability in the villages where the beans are grown, was named the 2016 Fred Ruiz Entrepreneurial Award winner.

“We are truly honored to receive this award as such a young company in the midst of so many other great companies that represent the Valley,” said Bryan Feil, owner of Lanna Coffee Co. “To have the opportunity to work with and learn from a pioneer like Fred Ruiz will be an incredible asset for us.”

Lanna’s also came in third for the Buyer’s Choice Award. Aubrey’s Jerky was crowned with the Buyer’s Choice Award, and Tioga-Sequoia 99 Golden Ale came in second.

“I first connected with SnackMasters Gourmet Jerky at last year’s Fresno Food Expo, which I attended to learn more about the food making process. To win the Buyer’s Choice Award just one year later for my unique jerky is very exciting,” said Aubrey Lim, founder of Aubrey’s Jerky. “This is where it all began.”

The 2017 Fresno Food Expo will be July 27.