CV’s Family Foods Taps Rosie To Launch E-Commerce Program

CV’s Family Foods, a 31-store grocery chain serving Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas under the CV’s Savers Club, Marvins Savers Club and Pawhuska Savers Club banners, will launch its first-ever online shopping platform using the Rosie e-commerce suite. The retailer will roll out the platform at its Fort Smith, Arkansas, store on Route 253.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we’re always seeking convenient and time-saving solutions for our customers,” said Deb Golden, director of marketing at CV’s Family Foods. “Rosie is a ‘total package’ company, equipped with ordering processes across multiple platforms and a built-in e-commerce settlement solution. We’re excited to offer our shoppers an engaging online shopping service that has an easy customer pick-up option.”

CV’s Family Foods, based in Van Buren, Arkansas, is a member of Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG). In April, AWG selected Rosie as a recommended partner to help its members create customized e-commerce programs that can drive larger order sizes, attract new customers and strengthen customer loyalty.

CV’s Family Foods says it is the largest AWG retailer to team up with Rosie this year and also is Rosie’s first store partner in Arkansas. Through this partnership with Rosie, CV’s Family Foods will compete directly with the biggest retailers in the nation.

“Independent grocers, like CV’s Family Foods, select Rosie to compete against national supermarkets and discount stores, as well as online retailers,” said Nick Nickitas, CEO of Rosie. “By combining Rosie’s industry-leading e-commerce software with CV’s low-cost approach, we will be able to deliver faster, easier and less expensive online grocery shopping to CV’s customers across Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.”