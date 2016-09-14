Stater Bros.’ New Norco Store To Replace Existing Unit

Plans are under way to construct a new Stater Bros. Market in Norco, California. The store will neighbor the communities of Corona and Eastvale and replace a smaller River Road Stater Bros. unit. At 44,200 s.f., the new store will be approximately 45 percent larger and is expected to open in spring 2017.

“We are thrilled about (the) new ‘Blue Ribbon’ Stater Bros.,” said Stater Bros. Markets President and CEO Pete Van Helden. “We look forward to enhancing the shopping experience of local customers by expanding our services and fresh offerings to accommodate the growing area.”

Located at the southwest corner of River Road and Corydon Street, the Norco Stater Bros. will anchor the Norco Village shopping center, developed by Lewis Retail Centers. Norco Village is a new 13-acre development that will accommodate nearly 113,000 s.f. of retail and office space.

The new energy efficient and environmentally friendly store will provide customers with a wider variety of products and services, according to the grocer. Customers will continue to find certified meat cutters behind a full-service meat department counter; meet seafood professionals in a new full-service seafood department; a selection of more than 800 items in an expanded produce department; and enjoy the convenience and selection at new full-service bakery, deli and floral departments.

“Since 1948 Stater Bros. has been a Riverside County mainstay, and for over 45 years Stater Bros. has had the privilege of serving the community of Norco,” said Jack H. Brown, executive chairman of Stater Bros. Markets. “The new ‘Blue Ribbon’ Norco supermarket demonstrates Stater Bros.’ ongoing commitment to serving our long-time and valued customers.”

Employees of the current location will move to the new store. In addition, the expanded Norco supermarket will double the existing employee count.

Stater Bros. has another supermarket in Norco at 2790 Hamner Avenue.

Stater Bros., which currently operates 169 supermarkets in Southern California, also plans to construct three more stores— in Menifee, Rancho Cucamonga and Tustin Ranch.