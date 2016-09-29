Sushi Fest At Wegmans In Fairfax, Virginia, Begins Friday

The Wegmans store in Fairfax, Virginia, will host Sushi Fest beginning Friday, Sept. 30. Guests can “experience the excitement of Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji Fish Market right in our store,” according to the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain.

The free event will feature unique Japanese fish, sashimi and sushi, select cuts of Kobe Beef, Shabu Shabu, a Japanese ramen noodle soup station, Japanese tea tasting, Matsutake mushrooms, orchids and more.

Sushi Fest will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A Maguro no Kaitai show (Whole Kindai Tuna portioned before guests’ eyes) will be held at noon each day.

Wegmans’ Sushi Fest is presented in partnership with Japan’s top fishmonger, Uoriki.