AWG Receives Two Best Business Awards

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) has been selected for “best business” awards in two cities. It received the 2016 Best Businesses of Kansas City Award in the grocery category from the Best Businesses of Kansas City Award Program for the second time since 2014. In addition, AWG has been selected for the 2016 Best Businesses of Southaven (Mississippi) Award in the grocery category by the Best Businesses of Southaven Award Program, also for the second time since 2014.

Each year, the best businesses award program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community and help make the local area a better place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information are gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 award focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the best businesses program and data provided by third parties.

The best businesses award program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in communities. The organization works with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Its mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently-owned supermarkets, serving more than 3,500 locations in 35 states from nine full-line wholesale divisions. The consolidated run-rate sales for AWG is $10 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, retail accounting, digital marketing services and military commissary supply. AWG also is a wholesale supply provider of health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international foods and pharmaceutical supplies.