Randalls Rolls Out Grocery Delivery Service In Houston And Austin

Randalls has launched a new grocery delivery program with a fleet of state-of-the-art home delivery trucks, offering customers convenient and time-saving grocery shopping, delivered right to their door, according to the company. The program rolled out Thursday, and customers will be able to access the service online at shop.randalls.com, as well as through the Randalls delivery app available on iOS and Android devices.

“We’re very excited to bring Randalls grocery delivery to Houston and Austin,” said Sidney Hopper, president of Randalls. “We know how busy folks are, and this new service will help give time back to our customers juggling family, work, evening activities and various responsibilities.”

To celebrate the launch, shoppers placing grocery delivery orders by Jan. 4 will receive $10 off their first order in addition to free delivery by entering the promo code GROCERIES at online checkout. The delivery service offers one-hour delivery windows and a shop-by-history feature that saves all previously purchased items for easy repeat purchasing.

“The process is simple. Customers order online and select a delivery date and time,” Hopper said. “Our personal shoppers select the items and carefully load them into temperature zoned trucks for delivery. Our trucks will keep your foods frozen or chilled to ensure temperature control and product quality.”

Deliveries are delivered to the door by a driver who then reviews the order and checks off each item for the customer’s approval.

Randalls is launching the service with more than 25 new delivery trucks in Houston and Austin. With a minimum order of $49, customers can have their groceries delivered and carried into their home in a one-hour delivery window of their choice.

Randalls operates 44 stores in the Houston and Austin areas and is part of Albertsons Cos.