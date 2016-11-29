Publix Coming To Vestavia Hills, Alabama, On Dec. 7

Publix will open its 63rd Alabama store in Vestavia Hills on Dec. 7. The 45,000-s.f. unit, with an estimated 120 associates, is located at 3040 Healthy Way in the Patch Work Farms Shopping Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. on opening day.

In addition to the traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments, the new store includes:

• A full-service meat department where customers can have their orders custom cut and trimmed;

• A seafood counter where customers will have a variety of fresh fish and seafood options;

• Publix’s bakery offerings, including a variety of cakes, cookies and pies as well as an assortment of desserts and fresh baked breads;

• A full-service deli highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as made-to-order sub sandwiches and fried or rotisserie chicken. A new Grab & Go Case showcasing Publix’s fresh, convenient offerings also is available;

• Publix Online Easy Ordering is available for select items in the deli and bakery. Customers can log onto Publix.com or download the Publix App to order items like custom subs, platters, cakes and deli meats and cheeses;

• A produce department offering both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables; and

• A full-service pharmacy with drive-thru window.

“Publix differentiates itself by providing excellent customer service, quality products and competitive prices,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “Our knowledgeable associates are our secret ingredient that makes shopping a pleasure at Publix.”

Lakeland, Florida-based Publix operates more than 1,130 stores across the Southeast.