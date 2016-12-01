  • Search 
Fairway Market To Open New Brooklyn Store In January

New York-based Fairway Market is set to open what it calls a new, one-stop shopping destination in Brooklyn’s Georgetown community early next year.

Opening in a dynamic and growing neighborhood at 2149 Ralph Avenue, the 40,000-s.f. Fairway Market will feature a fresh new look and feel with the same commitment to value and its extensive selection of quality products, according to the grocer. The shopping experience will be streamlined, offering customers a more accessible layout with more than 60,000 items of natural and organic products, hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings, along with its full variety of conventional groceries and a robust prepared foods section.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Georgetown community in Brooklyn and offer the neighborhood a shopping experience that is enjoyable and has something for everyone,” said Jack Murphy, CEO of Fairway Group Holdings Corp. “In addition, this new store opening will create 250-plus jobs for the community.”

Fairway operates 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

