Blue Bell Ice Cream Sets Dates For Return To Several Markets

Blue Bell Creameries this week announced its pending return to several key markets—including Wilmington, North Carolina; Arizona; and Denver, Colorado. The news comes more than a year after the Brenham, Texas-based ice cream maker voluntarily recalled all of its products for their potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company has gradually been expanding its distribution since reopening its facilities.

In the Wilmington and Arizona markets, distribution will begin March 6.

“It has always been our goal to return to the Wilmington area (and Arizona), and we believe that we are in a great position to expand our sales territory next year,” said Ricky Dickson, VP of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “In September, we began selling our ice cream in the central portion of North Carolina and had a very good response. With the addition of Wilmington, Blue Bell will now be available across most of the state.

“Our Arizona fans have been patient, but vocal, when it comes to requests for Blue Bell,” he added. “We receive questions almost daily asking when our ice cream will be back in stores. Finally, we can give them the answer they have been waiting for.”

In the Wilmington market, cities to be served by Blue Bell include Jacksonville, New Bern and Wilmington.

No store locations have been released at this time, but ice cream fans can expect to find Blue Bell at most major supermarkets and drug stores when it returns.

In addition, Blue Bell will reopen its distribution facility in Wilmington and, in Arizona, will reopen its distribution facilities in Apache Junction, Phoenix and Tucson.

“We have started hiring personnel and will continue to add more as needed over the next few months,” Dickson said.

Distribution will begin in Denver and surrounding cities beginning March 27. Blue Bell also will reopen its distribution facility in Centennial.

Cities in the the market be served by Blue Bell include Colorado’s Arvada, Aurora, Berthoud, Boulder, Brighton, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Denver, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Fort Collins, Golden, Greeley, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lafayette, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Loveland, Monument, Northglenn, Parker, Pueblo, Sherrelwood, Thornton, Westminster, Wheat Ridge, Windsor and Woodland Park, and Cheyenne in Wyoming.

“We are looking forward to 2017, as it is already shaping up to be an outstanding year,” Dickson said. “We really appreciate the patience of our customers. Later this month we will announce the next market entry.”