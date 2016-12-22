C&S Wholesale Grocers of Keene, New Hampshire, has announced its support of the 23rd class of Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellows, as it celebrates its 12-year partnership with the Congressional Hunger Center to develop national leaders to end hunger in the U.S.

Since 2005, C&S has contributed to the Congressional Hunger Center’s mission to develop, inspire and connect leaders who will create a food-secure world. With support from C&S, the Congressional Hunger Center has sponsored fellowships for 247 emerging U.S. anti-hunger leaders over the past decade in partnership with more than 177 local and national nonprofit organizations serving 46 rural and urban communities around the country. Investment from C&S also allows the Congressional Hunger Center to maintain an online library of nearly 200 publications authored by its Fellows, highlighting research and best practices learned during their placements with anti-hunger organizations across the country.

“What initially attracted C&S to the Congressional Hunger Center over a decade ago was that the organization develops a pipeline of highly motivated and bright young leaders in the effort to address hunger,” said Gina Goff, senior director of community involvement for C&S. “With their training and field work, the Fellows continue to bring new ideas and fresh energy to communities where food insecurity is an issue.”

With the most recent financial contribution from C&S, the 23rd class of Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellows will conduct six months of field work in six states at 11 community-based organizations, including projects that will:

• Increase participation in school breakfasts in Seattle and King County, Washington, with United Way of King County;

• Test alternative methods of delivering school breakfasts (for example, “Breakfast after the Bell”) in California’s Santa Clara and San Mateo counties with Second Harvest Food Bank; and

• Identify barriers to breastfeeding among low-income women in New Orleans, Louisiana, with local nonprofit Market Umbrella.

Fellows then will convene in Washington, D.C., for six months where they will focus on policymaking related to the problems and solutions they addressed at the community level.

C&S Wholesale Grocers is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S., servicing more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.