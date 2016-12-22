Natural Grocers To Open New Texas And Arkansas Stores Next Year

Natural Grocers will open two new Southwest stores in the first half of 2017.

A new, 15,000-s.f. store in San Antonio, Texas, will debut next spring at 6514 N. New Braunfels Avenue, and a new 25,000-s.f store will open in Jonesboro, Arkansas, anchoring the Caraway Plaza shopping center at 1315 South Caraway Road at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue. Each store is expected to bring 18 new jobs to their respective communities. In Arkansas, the Colorado-based grocery chain already has stores in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

Natural Grocers says it will provide San Antonio and Jonesboro with fresh produce that is 100% USDA Certified Organic, as well as other organic and natural products. The stores will feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products. They also will include a nutritional health coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public.

Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 people and operates 130 stores in 19 states.