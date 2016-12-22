NHGA, Manomet Join Forces To Offer Free Energy Audits For Operators

The New Hampshire Grocers Association (NHGA) and Manomet Grocery Stewardship program hope a unique energy audit and operator implementation program will serve as a national model for other food association groups to follow.

The NHGA has coordinated with Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification program, New Hampshire Eversource’s energy saving plans and New Hampshire Small Business Development Center’s resource center to allow independent operators to obtain free energy audits.

Under this partnership, independent operators can receive free analysis of energy issues; assistance toward implementing cost-saving programs; and understanding of the significant savings available at little or no cost.

John Dumais, NHGA president, says the analysis could save a store an estimated $70,000 in energy costs.

Manomet already has worked with large chains like Hannaford, Publix, Piggly Wiggly and, most recently Associated Grocers of New England.

Peter Cooke of Manomet recently spoke at a NHGA conference and discussed ways retailers can save money, including turning off lights at night; pulling down night shades; checking for air leaks in walk-in coolers and freezers; shutting off break room lights; and engaging all employees in energy conservation steps.