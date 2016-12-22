Development Of Wegmans In Boston’s Fenway Neighborhood Delayed

Development of Wegmans’ new store in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood is on hold, as it will not be part of the first wave of development of the proposed Landmark Center, according to the grocery chain.

Jo Natale, Wegmans’ VP of media relations, says, “Samuels Associates is in the process of redesigning the project, and it is unlikely that a Wegmans store will be included in the first phase of the project. Wegmans and Samuels have not signed a lease, but the parties will remain in contact as the redevelopment progresses to discuss the possibility of including a Wegmans store in future phases of the development.”

Rochester, New York-based Wegmans has several stores in Massachusetts, including Northboro, Chestnut Hill, Burlington and Westwood.