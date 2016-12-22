Zoup! All-Natural Broths Now Available At Grocery

Southfield, Michigan-based Zoup! Fresh Soup Co., which has 99 restaurants across the northern U.S. and in Canada, has brought its all-natural broths to grocery store shelves.

Zoup! Good, Really Good Broth is available in five flavors: Chicken, Low-Sodium Chicken, Veggie, Chicken Bone and Beef Bone.

Zoup! broths are all natural, with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives; gluten free; non-GMO; and hormone free. They also are fat free, cholesterol free and low in calories, according to the company, which says the “super-premium” broths are “good enough to drink.”

Zoup! Good, Really Good Broths are sold at grocers and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and online.

Zoup! Fresh Soup Co. was founded in 1998 and serves 12 always-rotating daily varieties of soup from its collection of hundreds of recipes. The company says its restaurants serve more than one million bowls of soup each month.