The Fresh Market To Open Third Boca Raton Store Next Month

The Fresh Market will host a grand opening at its third Boca Raton location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The new 24,000-s.f. store is located at 5540 North Military Trail and will mark the specialty grocer’s 43rd store in Florida and 178th nationwide. The unit will bring 80 new jobs to the Boca Raton area, according to the North Carolina-based company.

At the new Boca Raton location, guests will find The Fresh Market’s revamped look, which it recently launched in North Carolina, “that stays true to the company’s roots in offering fresh, delicious food—but re-imagines the market as a destination where guests can find an increased selection of local products, health-conscious items—and now, new categories including everyday grocery classics.”

The specialty grocer’s refresh will continue to roll out at its stores across the country through 2018.

“The Fresh Market provides a unique grocery shopping experience featuring delicious fresh fare in an inviting atmosphere. Every item in our store has been carefully curated, and we stock our shelves with a combination of produce from local farmers, specialty items found from around the world and everyday grocery classics,” said David Chimenti, store manager of the new Boca Raton unit. “We know from our existing presence in Boca Raton that this community has always offered a warm welcome to The Fresh Market, and we look forward to delivering extraordinary eating experiences to even more of our neighbors here.”

Beginning Jan. 11, the new location will offer shoppers more of what they love from The Fresh Market, the company says, with a concentrated focus on several key areas: delicious, fresh food; meal solutions; grocery essentials; and health & and wellness.