Earlier this month, the first Starbucks inside a Publix grocery store quietly opened in Winter Park, Florida. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain plans to open more of the coffee shops inside several of its stores in the Sunshine State and in North Carolina next year.

The Winter Park Publix, located in Winter Park Village on North Orlando Avenue, is considered a test store for the Starbucks concept, which is located next to the deli.

According to the grocer’s website, additional test locations coming in 2017 include: the Publix in Gandy Shopping Center in Tampa and the North Shore Publix in Miami Beach. In North Carolina, Starbucks will open inside the Miller Street Publix in Winston-Salem, the Shops at Southline store in Charlotte and the Ballantyne Town Center Publix in Charlotte.