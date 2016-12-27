  • Search 
    search
Home
Foodservice@Retail

First-Ever Publix Starbucks Makes Debut In Winter Park, Florida; More Coming In 2017

Posted by
Date:
in: Foodservice@Retail, Home Page Slider, Southeast, Store News
Leave a comment
starbucks_coffeecup_13-width-standard

Earlier this month, the first Starbucks inside a Publix grocery store quietly opened in Winter Park, Florida. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain plans to open more of the coffee shops inside several of its stores in the Sunshine State and in North Carolina next year.

The Winter Park Publix, located in Winter Park Village on North Orlando Avenue, is considered a test store for the Starbucks concept, which is located next to the deli.

According to the grocer’s website, additional test locations coming in 2017 include: the Publix in Gandy Shopping Center in Tampa and the North Shore Publix in Miami Beach. In North Carolina, Starbucks will open inside the Miller Street Publix in Winston-Salem, the Shops at Southline store in Charlotte and the Ballantyne Town Center Publix in Charlotte.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby this year, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *