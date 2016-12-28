Italian And U.S. Cheesemakers Form Sales And Distribution Alliance

Parmareggio of Italy, maker of the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and a cooperative of manufacturers and dairies, together with Norseland, a leading marketer of specialty cheeses in the U.S., are forming an alliance to accelerate sales growth of the Parmissimo brand and strengthen both companies’ brand positions in the U.S. market.

“This partnership compliments our premium brand portfolio,” says John Sullivan, Norseland CEO and president. “Parmissimo represents a company with strong values, deep rooted in tradition and quality.”

Adds Parmareggio President Ivano Chezzi, “Norseland has a dominant position in America in the specialty cheese market. Parmareggio is proud to be alongside Norseland who, just like us, believes in the values of cooperation to enhance the Parmissimo brand of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese in the U.S. market.”

Norseland, a subsidiary of Tine SA, a cooperative of more than 13,000 dairy farmers in Norway, is the exclusive importer, sales, marketing and distribution agent for Jarlsberg cheese, Snøfrisk, Tine Brunost Collection, Ilchester, García Baquero, Lotito, Gabriella, Caves of Faribault, Old Amsterdam and Couturier.

Headquartered in Darien, Connecticut, Norseland has national distribution across supermarkets, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice and convenience stores.