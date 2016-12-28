  • Search 
Grocer Delivers Fire Station Meals, Donates $10K Following Neighborhood Blaze

Patrick Burns, third from left, poses for a photo alongside local elected officials, members of the Philadelphia Fire Department, community leaders and Santa and Mrs. Claus before boarding a fire truck to make holiday meal deliveries to firefighters.    

A few days before Christmas, Burns’ Family Fresh Grocer delivered holiday meals to firefighters throughout the West Philadelphia district. The retailer also donated $10,000 in gift cards to the American Red Cross for families affected by a recent fire in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

“At The Fresh Grocer, we believe in community, supporting our neighbors especially in times of need, and giving back to our firefighters and first responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Patrick Burns, president and CEO of Burns’ Family Neighborhood Markets.

A member of Wakefern Food Corp., Burns’ Family Neighborhood Markets operates seven Fresh Grocer supermarkets and two ShopRite supermarkets, located throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

