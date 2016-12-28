JOH of Billerica, Massachusetts, has promoted three of its leaders to directors: John Blaisdell, grocery director; Mike Dauphin, frozen/dairy director; and Greg Reed, regional director of the Great Lakes area.

Blaisdell has worked in the food industry for 22 years and previously was with Acosta Sales & Marketing before joining JOH in 2004. In his new role Blaisdell will be aligning client efforts, business development and coverage.

Dauphin has spent 21 years in the food industry. From 1995-2005, he was with Shaw’s

Supermarkets in buying and merchandising and then with Advantage Sales & Marketing from 2005-2012 where he was a business manager for Del Monte consumer products. He joined JOH in 2012. As frozen/dairy director, Dauphin will continue to manage the Northeast business of several clients as well as lead the team of frozen and dairy account executives. He also will be JOH’s “point person” in industry organizations, such as the National Frozen & Refrigerated Association and Frozen & Refrigerated Association of the Northeast.

Reed has 33 years in the broker business, spending 23 of those with Advantage in various roles. In 2013, he opened the JOH Grand Rapids office. In his new role Reed will focus on increasing business, building relationships with clients and seeking Great Lakes regional interviews, meetings and new business opportunities.

“Each of them truly exemplifies what it means to be a JOHer,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP and sales manager for grocery, frozen and dairy. “They are incredible team players with positive attitudes and great hearts. They each have a strong work ethic, the highest level of integrity and an incredible desire to deliver solutions and results with an extreme sense of urgency.”