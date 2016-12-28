NOCO Express Customers Donate More Than $13K To Salvation Army

NOCO Express customers recently donated $13,541 to support The Salvation Army of Buffalo, New York. Throughout November, paper kettles were sold for $1 each at all NOCO Express’ 36 locations to benefit the organization.

“Once again our customers and community showed their generosity to support those in need in western New York this holiday season,” said Jim DeFilippis, VP and GM, NOCO Express. “In the two years we have conducted this November campaign, more than $26,000 has been donated to our local Salvation Army.”

Added Maj. Thomas Applin, director of operations, Erie County, The Salvation Army, “We are most appreciative of this partnership with NOCO, as it not only raises valuable dollars at holiday time, but helps generate community awareness of The Salvation Army. The funds raised at holiday time help support our mission of providing basic needs to our community, all year round.”

NOCO operates 36 NOCO Express convenience stores throughout the western New York region.