200-Pound Peeps Chick Will Drop In Bethlehem, Pa., To Ring In New Year

Every year friends and family gather together on New Year’s Eve to celebrate and watch the famous Times Square ball drop, and with every tradition comes a few quirky twists.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, they drop a giant acorn. In Atlanta they drop a giant peach. But perhaps the sweetest New Year’s Eve drop in the U.S. occurs in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania—home of the Peeps marshmallow candy brand, where a new giant illuminated Peeps Chick will be dropped this weekend to ring in the New Year.

The Peeps Chick drop is the highlight of PeepsFest, a two-day festival that celebrates the Peeps Brand at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Weighing 200 pounds and standing 4 feet, 9 inches tall, the Peeps Chick will make its debut at the festival just in time for the final countdown to the New Year at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 31.

“The Peeps Chick is an iconic symbol that represents the Peeps brand, our company and our community,” says Matt Pye, VP of corporate affairs at Just Born Quality Confections. “We are excited to unveil the new Peeps Chick this year and we look forward to celebrating with fans, some of who travel from all over the country, at PeepsFest.”

In addition to the new Chick, this year’s PeepsFest will include the Peeps Olympics, a free, kid-friendly sports competition; and an expanded annual PeepsFest 5K, with the introduction of a “One Mile Loop” to allow novice runners to enjoy a shorter route.