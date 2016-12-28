QuickChek SVP Makes A Habit Of Working On Christmas

QuickChek SVP Mike Murphy worked this Christmas—for the 41st consecutive year.

“If I’m going to have people work that day, then I’ve always felt I should be there, too,” said Murphy, a Wayne, New Jersey, resident who is based out of the convenience store chain’s support center in Whitehouse Station. “I work in different stores every year doing what I can to help out.”

Like most of the company’s VPs and all of its district leaders, Murphy began his career working in a local store.

This year Murphy worked at the company’s Fairfield location at 384 Passaic Avenue from 6-10:30 a.m. He also cleaned the store, and mopped after a customer’s coffee spill.

Murphy notes that the first thing customers want on Christmas is their morning coffee. Next? More batteries.

“Whatever the store leader needs me to do, I’ll do,” said Murphy.

His boss on Sunday was his son, Matt.

“He wants me because I’m free help for the day,” said the elder Murphy, laughing.

QuickChek operates 147 locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, including 10 pharmacy stores and 61 locations with fuel. Most stores were open Christmas Eve until 10:30 p.m. and then reopened Christmas Day from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. All 61 locations that serve fuel, including Fairfield, stayed open 24 hours. Most of the company’s team members’ shifts were limited to four hours on Christmas, with those working receiving additional pay.